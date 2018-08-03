Clean Harbors (CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $849.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.97 and a beta of 0.95. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $127,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,979,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $19,255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $15,131,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 139.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 222,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 262.1% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 118,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

