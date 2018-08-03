Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 240,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,780,000 after purchasing an additional 266,714 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.29 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.