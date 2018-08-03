Citigroup Raises Universal Logistics (ULH) Price Target to $33.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

ULH stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $365.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.60 million. analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

