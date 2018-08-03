Citigroup Increases Fortive (FTV) Price Target to $84.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTV. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive opened at $80.93 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 18,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Fortive by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 83,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.