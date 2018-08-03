Citigroup Boosts Targa Resources (TRGP) Price Target to $56.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.47.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 53,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,268. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,308,000 after acquiring an additional 176,251 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,865,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,064,000 after buying an additional 567,804 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,588,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,873,000 after buying an additional 266,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 158.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after buying an additional 4,105,434 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,527,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,197,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

