Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.
Shares of Cirrus Logic traded up $1.30, reaching $41.45, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,625. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 146,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
Featured Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.