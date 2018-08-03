Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of Cirrus Logic traded up $1.30, reaching $41.45, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,625. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 146,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

