CIRCOR International (CIR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 4,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,824. The firm has a market cap of $866.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $56.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in CIRCOR International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth approximately $18,001,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 716,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 76,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 41.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

