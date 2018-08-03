Cincinnati Bell (CBB) & Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) Financial Analysis

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

86.9% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cincinnati Bell and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 3 0 0 2.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -2.77% -0.61% -0.32% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.43 $35.10 million ($0.08) -165.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.43 billion 2.97 N/A N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B beats Cincinnati Bell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.