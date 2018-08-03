CIGNA (CI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-13.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.21.

Shares of CI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.12. 123,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. CIGNA has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CIGNA will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut CIGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.46.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

