Ciena Co. (CIEN) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ciena by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ciena by 129.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,109,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 625,370 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Ciena by 97.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,290,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 636,313 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $218,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,764 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena traded up $0.26, hitting $25.69, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 11,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,311. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

