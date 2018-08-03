CIBC Increases Morneau Shepell (MSI) Price Target to C$29.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

Morneau Shepell opened at C$28.32 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$19.80 and a one year high of C$28.57.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. Morneau Shepell had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of C$167.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.20 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

