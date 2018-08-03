Chyronhego (CHYR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.00

News articles about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9407205689928 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Chyronhego remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Chyronhego has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

