Churchill Downs (CHDN) Issues Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.45. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,826. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $185.80 and a one year high of $314.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

