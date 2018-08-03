Chromadex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Chromadex to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 70.19%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. On average, analysts expect Chromadex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Shares of Chromadex traded down $0.01, hitting $4.21, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,664. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Chromadex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $101,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.