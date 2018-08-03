CHEX (CHEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One CHEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CHEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CHEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003491 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00385770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00187634 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CHEX Token Profile

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHEX is www.chex.fund

CHEX Token Trading

CHEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

