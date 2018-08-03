Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,228,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $482,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $603,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $123.76 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

