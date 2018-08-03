Chemours (CC) Trading Up 7% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $47.04. Approximately 5,618,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 1,664,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 107.89%. Chemours’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

In other news, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $10,101,620.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,270.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

