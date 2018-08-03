Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory opened at $50.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $999,965. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

