Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2018 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$58.55” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

CAKE opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $764,666.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,725 shares of company stock worth $999,965 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,465,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,719,000 after buying an additional 141,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,755,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,788,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 855,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 837,141 shares in the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

