Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Check Point’s second-quarter results were driven by strong growth in security subscriptions. The company’s focus on enhancing mobile capabilities is helping it tap greater opportunities. Furthermore, the company’s strategy of growing through acquisitions is praiseworthy. The rapid adoption of its data center appliances and continuous enhancements in data center product lines is tailwind for its top line. The revenues realized from Check Point’s security subscriptions have increased significantly, and are expected to gain momentum rapidly over the next few years. Nonetheless, the highly competitive cybersecurity market, which demands constant investments in innovative new products remains a headwind for the company. The company derives a significant portion of total sales from the 10 biggest distributors, giving rise to the risk of customer concentration. The stock has also underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. 31,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,551 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,045,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,346,000 after purchasing an additional 868,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.