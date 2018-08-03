Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) by 897.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 8.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 156,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 56.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 119,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHFN. Sandler O’Neill lowered Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) opened at $23.69 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.29. Charter Financial Corp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) Profile

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

