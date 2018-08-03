Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,367,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.82.

Charter Communications opened at $294.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

