Charter Communications (CHTR) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We continue to conservatively forecast $1.7B in wireless spend through ’20. Our free cash flow per share in ’22 is $70 FD share. At our new YE’19 target price, CHTR would trade at 18X ’19 FCF (21X AT) vs. 14X currently (16X AT) currently.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.82.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.47. 48,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,444. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.