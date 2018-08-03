Charter Communications (CHTR) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“We continue to conservatively forecast $1.7B in wireless spend through ’20. Our free cash flow per share in ’22 is $70 FD share. At our new YE’19 target price, CHTR would trade at 18X ’19 FCF (21X AT) vs. 14X currently (16X AT) currently.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.82.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.