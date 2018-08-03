Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 0.8% Higher Insider Trade

An issue of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2047. The debt is now trading at $95.44 and was trading at $96.69 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price. Specifically, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $16,367,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
