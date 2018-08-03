Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 0.8% Higher Insider Trade

An issue of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2047. The debt is now trading at $95.44 and was trading at $96.69 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price. Specifically, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.82.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $16,367,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.