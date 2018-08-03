Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) debt fell 1.1% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2047. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.22 and were trading at $95.23 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,345. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

