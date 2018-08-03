CF Industries (CF) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 275654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $629,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 700.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,961,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 41.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,605 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,396,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,005,000 after purchasing an additional 867,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 137.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 849,036 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.