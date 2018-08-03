Cerner (CERN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-1.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Cerner also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of CERN traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.85. 4,177,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cerner has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.58.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,102,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $819,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

