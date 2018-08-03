Cerner (CERN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cerner earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.2004385985237 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern's rankings:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. Cerner has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $819,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $2,728,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,557,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

