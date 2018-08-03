CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $671,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $10,150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $143,452,000 after purchasing an additional 353,024 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $241,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

