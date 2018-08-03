Century Aluminum (CENX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $12.97. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 3592560 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 329.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 1,811.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Aluminum by 124.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 180,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

