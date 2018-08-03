Central Federal (CFBK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Federal earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.9723814520318 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet raised Central Federal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

CFBK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 32,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

