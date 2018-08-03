Centerra Gold (CG) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.31.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold traded down C$0.04, reaching C$5.81, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 439,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,136. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 26.55%.

In other news, insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,862.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.