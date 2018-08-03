CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY18 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,638,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,979 shares of company stock worth $2,048,220 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.