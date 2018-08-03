Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday.

CEY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180.86 ($2.38).

Shares of Centamin opened at GBX 114.45 ($1.50) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.55).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($68,322.17). Also, insider Youssef El-Raghy sold 45,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £56,814.66 ($74,648.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,000 in the last quarter.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

