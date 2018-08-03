Cellectis (CLLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 337.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 320,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,689. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

