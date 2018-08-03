Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $34,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,134,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,703 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4,047.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,576,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 245.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,120 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

CELG opened at $90.55 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

