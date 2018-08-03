Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

NYSE:CDR opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDR. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 30,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,382,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

