Cedar Fair (FUN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 395473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 559.04% and a net margin of 14.04%. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5,268.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,021,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,983,911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,845,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,874,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,327,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.