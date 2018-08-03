CDK Global (CDK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65. CDK Global has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. North American Management Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

