Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) PT Lowered to $107.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.69.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.67. 51,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,693. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $541,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 727,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

