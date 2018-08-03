CB Financial Services (CBFV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,017. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.45 per share, for a total transaction of $200,085.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 56,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 653.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 169.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

