Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,473,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 583,679 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $17,444,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 324,725 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Casella Waste Systems opened at $28.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

