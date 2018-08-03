Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,848,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 242,920 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $22,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,384,000 after buying an additional 209,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 547,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. Cowen set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.54.

Carter’s opened at $106.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.04 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $378,808.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pulver bought 4,500 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,561.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.