Carpetright plc (CPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113.50 ($1.49).

A number of research firms recently commented on CPR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Carpetright in a report on Friday, April 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Carpetright to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Carpetright alerts:

Carpetright traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01), reaching GBX 25.50 ($0.34), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 44,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,670. Carpetright has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.75 ($3.33).

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings and beds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 564 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.