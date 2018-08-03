Carolina Financial (CARO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

CARO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 42,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Carolina Financial had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Gehman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M. J. Huggins III sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,913 over the last three months. 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $11,948,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 84,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

