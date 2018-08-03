Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 3,160 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,412,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,886,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners opened at $71.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.957 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

