Carlisle Companies (CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $124.45 and last traded at $124.36, with a volume of 14379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 102.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

