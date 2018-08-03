Carl Ribeiro Sells 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Carl Ribeiro sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $89.65 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $95.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

