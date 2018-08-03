Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Caretrust REIT updated its FY18 guidance to $1.32 to $1.34 EPS.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,592. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.69%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.