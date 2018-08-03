Care.com (CRCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

CRCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Care.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Care.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Care.com traded down $0.37, reaching $18.50, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,668. The stock has a market cap of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. Care.com has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Care.com had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,445.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $175,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at $669,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,818 shares of company stock worth $2,973,131. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 303,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

